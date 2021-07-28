Obituary: Daisy Ugalde Morabito

Daisy Ugalde Morabito was born July 1, 1952 in Tarrytown, New York and died on July 21, 2021 in Tualatin, Oregon.

Daisy was raised in Tarrytown, New York where she attended school in Irvington and Tarrytown. She left for California in 1966 with her family members and relocated to Southern California for her high school years.

She married Joseph Morabito, another Tarrytown resident, in California and they moved to Tualatin, Oregon where they lived until their deaths this year of 2021.

Daisy was an artist, a poet and a cat lover and she touched the lives of many people with her artistry and poetry. She looked at life with a gentleness and grace. She will be missed by many people on both the East Coast and West Coast. She is survived by her brother Patrick G. Ugalde and three sisters: Linda Jadus of Tarrytown, Lupe Melendez of West Palm Beach and Juanita Williams of Southern California, many many nieces and nephews and 4 great nieces.

No funeral is planned as her ashes will be joined with her husbands and spread at sea. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane/Feline Society in her name.