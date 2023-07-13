New Horseman’s Harvest Neighborhood Pantry Strikes the Right Chord

Horseman’s Harvest Neighborhood Pantry, a new food pantry dedicated to serving those in need throughout the Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow communities, held a rocking launch event that included local bands, The Incumbents, and Funk & Disorderly, at JP Doyle’s. The Night was kicked off by Sleepy Hollow’s new Mayor, Martin Rutyna,

“1 in 5 residents of Westchester is food insecure, and more than half of the students in our own school district receive free and reduced-price lunches. The new Horseman’s Harvest Pantry, will provide nutritious foods for our neighbors in need, at St. Teresa’s Church just down the block from here.” Said Mayor Rutyna.

The launch party exceeded all expectations and raised over $15,000 for crucial items such as food, shelving, and other necessities that will enable the pantry to provide essential resources to the local community.

Horseman’s Harvest Neighborhood Pantry has set its sights on the week of September 28th for the commencement of its first distribution. Located at St. Teresa’s on 130 Beekman Ave, the pantry will soon become a reality, offering vital support to individuals and families in need.

The board of Horseman’s Harvest Neighborhood Pantry would like to express their deepest gratitude to everyone involved in making the launch party a resounding triumph. Special thanks go to JP Doyle’s for hosting the event.

In an emotional moment during the event, Horseman’s Harvest President, Stephanie Fuller, dedicated the night to Jeanne McLaurin, a local resident, mother, nutritionist, and food pantry volunteer who died of cancer in March of last year:

“Jeanne introduced me to the food pantry in Tarrytown and the times I spent with her delivering food to the homebound changed my life. I’m forever grateful.” Said Stephanie.

To stay up to date with Horseman’s Harvest Neighborhood Pantry and their initiatives, please visit their website horsemansharvest.org, and follow them on Instagram at @horsemansharvest.

As the organization moves forward, they are actively seeking volunteers to join their cause. More information regarding volunteer opportunities will be posted on their website and on Instagram as the last week of September 2023 approaches.

The success of the launch party is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the board members of Horseman’s Harvest Neighborhood Pantry. The board includes Stephanie Fuller as President, Carol Cacchione as Director of Operations, Nancy Demirci as Director of Client Registration, Jacki Geoghegan as Director and School Liaison, Marcella Hille as Director of Fundraising, Mac McLaurin as Director of Community Outreach, Sophia McLaurin as Student Advisor, Vanessa Mendez as Director of Volunteer Coordination, and Alandra Murphy as Director, Secretary, and Treasurer.