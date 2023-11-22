New Bus for Tarrytown Seniors

Thanks to a grant award by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, the Tarrytown Seniors will have a new bus to ring in the new year. The federal grant program is administered by Westchester County and the Westchester Urban County Consortium. Tarrytown received $100,000 toward the purchase of the new vehicle through the grant program.

The previous bus dates to 2010 and access to the bus was challenging for some seniors with four steps to mount. The new bus is a 2023 New England Frontrunner and is a low-floor model with an entry ramp for use by those who use wheelchairs as well as riders who need a ramp for entry.

The Tarrytown Senior Shuttle Bus is available to all seniors, age 60+ in Tarrytown, whether members of the Tarrytown Seniors or not. To request a pickup for doctor appointments, grocery shopping or pharmacy excursions, senior residents can call the Tarrytown Recreation Center at (914) 631-8347. The Shuttle operates five days per week from 8:30am to 3pm.

Deputy Mayor Rebecca McGovern, Board Liaison to the Tarrytown Seniors says, “We want to thank Westchester County for administering this grant program and to our U.S. representatives for supporting the Tarrytown Seniors through the Community Development Block Grant Program. We also want to thank the Tarrytown Seniors for their patience as they have been waiting a long time for the new bus and we are excited it has finally arrived.”

Superintendent of Recreation, Dan Walczewski says of the new purchase: “Thanks to the efforts of all involved, our Seniors will be riding in style for the foreseeable future. To our senior residents: we are here to support you! If you need a ride to a doctor’s appointment, the grocery store, or any of the activities we hold at the Senior Center, please give us a call. We can’t wait to put this new van to great use.”

Event: Ribbon-cutting for the Tarrytown Senior Shuttle Bus

Event Date: December 5, 2023

Event Time: 12:30pm

Location: Senior Center, 240 West Main Street