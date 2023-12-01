Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley Partners with Silver Star Transportation to host Holiday Light Express for Wish Kids

Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley is excited to announce a partnership with longtime chapter supporter, Silver Star Transportation, for a special kickoff to the holiday season with a Holiday Light Express bus tour!

Courageous wish kids and their families have been invited to board a tour bus for a (holiday) spirited ride to the famous Dyker Heights Holiday Lights. On December 5th between 3:30-4:30pm, the experience will begin with a festive party at the Wish House in Tarrytown, complete with hot cocoa, treats and a special appearance by none other than Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus themselves!

Wish kids and passengers in attendance will be presented with a magic ticket to ride, signaling an “all aboard” the Express to the lights. The tour will be complete with a memorable narration of the dazzling decorations provided by Spread the Love Tours. It is sure to be an unforgettable night for all of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley’s inspiring wish kids and their families.