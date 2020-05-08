COVID-19

Letter to the Editor: Tarrytown Bans Use of Leaf Blowers to Prevent the Spread of Covid-19

May 8, 2020

From the Board of Trustees of the Village of Tarrytown

Whereas, in the best interests of the public health, safety and welfare, that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Tarrytown hereby find that the use of leaf blowers is problematic and could potentially lead to the disturbance and dispersion of dirt and other particles that may carry the COVID-19 Coronavirus, which in turn could lead to the spread of the virus to those who are not ill at the present time.

Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Board of Trustees authorizes and directs that there shall be a ban on the use of leaf blowers in the Village of Tarrytown, in the best interests of the public health, safety and welfare, until such time that the State and Federal social distancing  orders are discontinued or amended to obviate the need for this ban, and authorizes the Village Administrator to renew this temporary ban at such times and intervals as required by New York State Law, until such date and time that the COVID-19 pandemic-related social distancing orders are discontinued, or such time that a level of government or court of competent jurisdiction overturns this action.

By Order of the Board of Trustees
Village of Tarrytown

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

United Way Announces $1 Million in Grant Opportunities for Westchester and Putnam Nonprofits

United Way Awards $120,000 in Coronavirus Relief to Nonprofits 

Making It in Tarrytown

Cafecito Con . . . Francisco Calderon

About the Author: AAA User Submitted