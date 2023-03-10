Family YMCA at Tarrytown Announces Y Cheer Elite Program Invited to Nationals

The Family YMCA at Tarrytown, under the direction of Cindy Guzman, started its YMCA Elite All Stars Cheer program a few months before the pandemic. On February 4, 2023, the team won the most prestigious invitational in the sport of Cheer, an invite to Nationals which will be held from May 5- 7 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Disney, in Orlando, FL. The Y team won the wildcard bid, scoring the highest out of all teams in their very first competition of the season, enabling them to compete against the best teams in the nation. Participation at Nationals called Summit for All Star Cheer programs is by invitation only, and it is a testament to how hard the YMCA athletes have worked.

This competition is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these girls ranging in ages 8 to 16 as it will give them the experience of competing nationally, enable them to make lasting friendships and connections with girls from across the country, and expose them to college scouts and potential scholarships. Many of the families receive YMCA financial assistance to participate in the Y’s programming and do not have the funds to cover the cost of this opportunity (travel and lodging expenses). That is where YOU, our friends, colleagues and supporters of the Y, have the chance to make a difference.

We have started a Go-Fund-Me to help send these amazing athletes on an incredible adventure–one that they well deserve and will never forget.

https://gofund.me/b316ed1e

For more information, contact Lesa Dalton, Associate Executive Director @ lesad@ymcatarrytown.org.