For the Local Good

Fall Walks and Warner Library and the TaSH Farmers Market 

September 5, 2023

September 7th – November 30th It’s time to take a wonder walk at the Warner Library! A StoryWalk®  is a book that is laminated, mounted and installed along a path outdoors where all ages can engage with the story. The walk was made with permission by Penguin Random House and co-sponsored by the Friends of the Library and the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns. The featured fall title is Wonder Walkers by Micha Archer, translated into Spanish by Yanitzia Canetti. This story invites you to be curious and wonder about the natural world around you. Through vivid illustrations, poetic queries and imaginative play, you’ll discover a wonderful world indeed. You can begin your wonder walk just outside the front door of the library. It’s a fun, free, educational activity for the whole family. Celebrate StoryWalk week from Nov. 12-18 with related book activities and programs. On Sept. 9 at the TaSH celebrate Library Card Sign-up month, back to school and all things community! Take in the My Community / Mi Comunidad StoryWalk written by 123 Andres (Latin Grammy Winners), illustrated by Monica Paola Rodriguez in the playground area of the park. Do the walk, take a pic and share it with the library! #warnerlibraryny

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Harckham Secures $100K State Grant for ADA Trail Access at Teatown Lake Reservation

War Hero Anthony Paolantonio Remembered in Tarrytown  

Annual Greenburgh Dog Swim Set for September 10

Legislator Boykin Recognizes Local High School Student for Raising $4,000 to Feed the Hungry in Westchester

About the Author: User Submitted