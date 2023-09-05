Fall Walks and Warner Library and the TaSH Farmers Market 

September 7th – November 30th It’s time to take a wonder walk at the Warner Library! A StoryWalk® is a book that is laminated, mounted and installed along a path outdoors where all ages can engage with the story. The walk was made with permission by Penguin Random House and co-sponsored by the Friends of the Library and the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns. The featured fall title is Wonder Walkers by Micha Archer, translated into Spanish by Yanitzia Canetti. This story invites you to be curious and wonder about the natural world around you. Through vivid illustrations, poetic queries and imaginative play, you’ll discover a wonderful world indeed. You can begin your wonder walk just outside the front door of the library. It’s a fun, free, educational activity for the whole family. Celebrate StoryWalk week from Nov. 12-18 with related book activities and programs. On Sept. 9 at the TaSH celebrate Library Card Sign-up month, back to school and all things community! Take in the My Community / Mi Comunidad StoryWalk written by 123 Andres (Latin Grammy Winners), illustrated by Monica Paola Rodriguez in the playground area of the park. Do the walk, take a pic and share it with the library! #warnerlibraryny