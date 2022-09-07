County Executive Latimer and Tarrytown Village Historian to receive Annual Preservation Award

The Historical Society, Inc., Serving Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown, presents its annual Preservation Award to co-honorees George Latimer and Richard Rose on Friday, September 23, 2022. The event is from 7 to 9 pm on the grounds of the 1848 Jacob Odell House, One Grove Street, Tarrytown.

Conferring the Preservation Award is an important component of the Society’s annual fundraiser. The evening starts with a wine and spirits tasting organized by Grape Expectations of Tarrytown, with nibbles and sweets contributed by local restaurants. The house is open for viewing the exhibition “From Housecalls to Hospitals: Celebrating Local Medicine.”

Tickets are $75 apiece for members and $100 for the public. Information about special donor levels and greetings for the honorees is available on the Society’s website: https://www.thehistoricalsociety.net/events/2022-preservation-award-fundraiser/

The Honorable Mr. Latimer has been the County Executive since 2018. He was instrumental in securing funding for the restoration of the beloved historic waterfront lighthouse, which is underway, and has a keen interest in history and historic preservation in our community and throughout the entire county. Mr. Rose has been a force for historical accuracy and preservation in our villages. He is a past president of the Historical Society, a longtime educator, and a tireless advocate of making history relevant to contemporary life.

Mr. Latimer’s and Mr. Rose’s dedication to history and historic preservation makes them worthy recipients of the 2022 Preservation Award.

JoAnne Murray, president and owner of Allan Block Insurance, past member of the Historical Society’s Board of Trustees, and community volunteer, received last year’s award. Local legend Armando “Chick” Galella received the 2020 award. In 2019, the Society co-honored the Philipse Manor Eagle Restoration Committee and Paul and Maria Birgy, who are restoring the Acker-Forkill House in Tarrytown.

The Historical Society was founded in 1889 to establish and preserve a collection of books, manuscripts, pictures, and other historical artifacts documenting local and national history and to promote public interest in the history of the country. Today the Society serves the villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and continues its dedication to the study and appreciation of all aspects of the history of the villages through programs, research, archeological projects, preservations advocacy, the collection and preservation of fine arts, decorative arts, archeological objects, photographs, printed and manuscript materials, maps, costumes, weaponry, and other historic artifacts related to the heritage of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. The Society owns and operates it headquarters at One Grove Street in Tarrytown, NY, where it maintains a research library and museum that are open to the public by appointment and during regularly scheduled hours of operation.