For the Local Good

Business Owners With Disabilities Among Vendors at Tarrytown Flea Market

September 15, 2023
Lavette Poinsette, a Tarrytown day habilitation participant involved in the program’s art studio, sells handmade jewelry.

For the third year in a row, YAI’s Tarrytown day habilitation program will host a flea market and craft fair to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Proceeds from all purchases will go toward kitchen renovations for the program. More than four dozen local vendors, including two food vendors, are expected. Three Tarrytown day habilitation attendees who have their own jewelry business’ and two residential attendees with I/DD will also be among the vendors. The Speakers, a local band affiliated with The Lagond Music School in the Hudson Valley will be performing throughout the day.

WHEN: Saturday, September 16, 2023

TIME: 10 am – 4 pm  

LOCATION: YAI Tarrytown Day Hab, 677 White Plains Road, Tarrytown NY 10591

Founded in 1957, YAI remains at the forefront of an extraordinary movement aimed at empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. YAI and its network of affiliate agencies offer more than 20,000 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families a comprehensive range of services. 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Teatown Gala to Honor Tarrytown Superintendent Dr. Raymond Sanchez, Connie Curran

Westchester Children’s Association Welcomes Three New Board Members

Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg Awards $250,000 in Grants to Local Organizations

Why and When Do Children Require Foster Care?

About the Author: User Submitted