Business Owners With Disabilities Among Vendors at Tarrytown Flea Market

For the third year in a row, YAI’s Tarrytown day habilitation program will host a flea market and craft fair to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Proceeds from all purchases will go toward kitchen renovations for the program. More than four dozen local vendors, including two food vendors, are expected. Three Tarrytown day habilitation attendees who have their own jewelry business’ and two residential attendees with I/DD will also be among the vendors. The Speakers, a local band affiliated with The Lagond Music School in the Hudson Valley will be performing throughout the day.