Adapting to Impacts of Climate Change in Tarrytown

The Village of Tarrytown is hosting a Community Workshop next Thursday, May 16, 2024 from 6 to 8pm at the Warner Library to generate ideas about how the Village should be planning for the impacts of climate change in Tarrytown.

Increasing extreme weather events, higher temperatures, and flooding affect the health and safety of our residents. We want to hear from members of the community about what the Village should be planning and doing in response.

Last year, the Village participated in the Climate Adaptive Design Studio to re-imagine the Tarrytown waterfront in a changing climate. This Community Workshop casts a wider lens on how our Village can respond to changing hazards and will contribute to the development of an Adaptation Chapter in the Village’s Climate Action Plan. Please join us if you can, and share the opportunity widely with your networks.