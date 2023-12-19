A Victorian Christmas Celebration Comes to Washington Irving’s Sunnyside

Get ready for a merry yuletide season with a Victorian Christmas Celebration at Washington Irving’s Sunnyside on December 16th, from 10am to 3pm.

A delightful experience for visitors of all ages, the festivities will feature holiday traditions from the 19th century, such as hands-on crafts like paper cones and ornaments, wassail and sipping chocolate to try, and tasty treats to sample. Irving’s cottage will be trimmed in holiday finery and families will find fun photo-ops on the grounds.

Historian Pamela McColl, author of Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem, will be in the museum shop throughout the day signing copies of her book, which will be available for sale. At noon, she will lead a presentation and discussion about the famous Christmas poem, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

Visitors can upgrade their experience with the premium package, which includes a Washington Irving felt ornament and our brand-new candle, Olde Christmas.

A Victorian Christmas Celebration joins a full lineup of holiday events from Historic Hudson Valley, including Dickens’s ‘Christmas Carol’, which features master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, hands-on classes such as cake pop decorating class with the award-winning Patty Pops, a holiday tea party and more.

For more information and tickets, visit hudsonvalley.org/holiday

Victorian Christmas

December 16, 10am-3pm at Washington Irving’s Sunnyside

Capacity is limited for this one-day special event. General admission tickets are $35 and the premium admission tickets, which includes and ornament and candle, are $85. Buy four or more tickets and receive 15% off the order. Historic Hudson Valley members receive 15% discount on every ticket. Tickets should be purchased in advance at hudsonvalley.org.