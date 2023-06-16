Village of Sleepy Hollow Launches a Website to Call for Projects and Community Workshops Related to NY Forward Grant

In December of 2022, the Village of Sleepy Hollow was announced as a winner of the first round of the State’s New York Forward program and awarded $4.5 million for downtown revitalization projects.

Building on the momentum of the State’s successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), the New York Forward program supports development and implementation of strategic investment plans for downtowns located within smaller communities with historic character. By adopting the same “plan-then-act” strategy as the DRI, New York Forward programs aim to transform downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers that offer a high quality of life and are magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity. This program focuses on creating healthy, vibrant, walkable downtowns that catalyze sustainable economic development and accrue numerous economic, social, and environmental benefits to the locality, the region, and the State as a whole.

A Local Planning Committee (LPC) with 12 members met for the first time on May 25th in Sleepy Hollow. The panel is co-chaired by Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna and Dr. Marsha Gordon, President & CEO of The Business Council of Westchester (BCW). LPC members include Rev. Christian Santiago, Jessica Mejias, Kirsten Hase-McLaughlin, Laura Rey Innarelli, Mark Soja, Michele Gonzalez, Michelle Spino Adruss, Trustee Rene Leon, Sara Hodgdon and Torrance Walley.

“I encourage all the residents of Sleepy Hollow to visit www.sleepyhollowNYF.com and to attend a workshop. The $4.5 million granted by New York State to improve our downtown is being allocated through an open process that values the insights and ideas of our residents. Thanks to Governor Hochul for this opportunity and thanks, in advance, to our community for getting informed and involved,” said Mayor Rutyna

“On behalf of the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council, congratulations to Sleepy Hollow for its selection as one of the Mid-Hudson NY Forward recipients. I am delighted to serve as co-chair of the Sleepy Hollow NY Forward Local Planning Committee and help this community to advance revitalization projects that will encourage new investments and new regional economic growth,” said Dr. Marsha Gordon.

Community involvement is critical to the success of the Sleepy Hollow NY Forward planning process. The first of two community workshops is scheduled for Wednesday July 19 in the evening from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the James F. Galgano Senior Center (55 Elm Street). At this workshop, the public is encouraged to share their vision for the future of Sleepy Hollow’s downtown. Please RSVP at www.SleepyHollowNYF.com.

Starting on June 15 until July 31, community members can submit project proposals through the “Call for Projects online.” Projects can include new construction or building rehabilitation, new or improved public spaces, and other projects that enhance the Inner Village’s culture and history. Project forms are available at www.SleepyHollowNYF.com and in-person at the Village Clerk’s office (28 Beekman Avenue, 2nd Floor).

Sleepy Hollow’s NY Forward consultant team is holding virtual “office hours,” during which they will answer questions about the project form, on Wednesday June 28 from noon to 2:00 pm and Wednesday July 12 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Meeting links will be posted to www.SleepyHollowNYF.com

Alternatively, the public can contact SleepyHollowNYF@gmail.com to schedule an appointment.

The NY Forward program is led by the NYS Department of State in partnership with Empire State Development (ESD), NYS Homes and Community Renewal (HCR), and NYSERDA.