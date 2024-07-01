The Lighthouse Swim Across the Hudson Set for September 8

The Lighthouse Swim, an annual three-mile open water swim event on the Hudson River from Nyack to Sleepy Hollow, will take place on Sunday, September 8 at 9:00 a.m.

This event is a fundraiser for Feeding Westchester, Nyack Center, and Soup Angels giving swimmers a unique opportunity to take on a challenging early morning swim across the scenic Hudson River.

“There is no better way to experience the mighty Hudson, let alone knowing your physical challenge during the crossing pales in comparison to the challenges faced by the families who benefit from our fundraising efforts” said a 10-year swimmer.

As another swimmer said, “Crossing the Hudson with so many volunteers in kayaks and boats cheering you on feels like having a squad rooting for you the entire three miles.”

Beyond the challenge and enjoyment, the event raises vital funds for local charities. Feeding Westchester, one of the beneficiaries, supports neighbors in need including senior citizens, young people and families just starting out or single parent households.

An online donation platform is available for swimmers to gather support from friends and family. Anyone can donate individually or create a fundraising team.

Nearly 85 swimmers participated last year, raising over $35,000 for Feeding Westchester. This year the goal is to have 150 swimmers.

Volunteers are also essential for the event. We need individuals with kayaks and pleasure boats, as well as land-based volunteers, to help monitor the course and ensure swimmer safety.

For more information, to register as a swimmer or volunteer, or to make a donation, visit the Lighthouse Swim website.