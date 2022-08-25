TaSH Farmers Market in the Running to be America’s Favorite Farmer’s Market

Did you know there are more than 400 farmers markets across New York and a whopping 7,000 in the U.S.? The 14th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration (AFMC), a joint effort from the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, showcases the essential markets across the nation making a difference for farmers, ranchers, and communities. The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow (TaSH) Farmers Market is currently in the running for one of the Best Farmers Markets in New York State and in the top 100 nationwide, but needs your vote.

One of the younger markets in Westchester, The TaSH has quickly risen to become one of the hottest markets in the Hudson Valley, having more than doubled its size in just eight years. It is uniquely positioned in a historic park with a beautiful backdrop perfect for Saturday morning strolls, picnicking with friends and family, or a pitstop on a bike ride along Route 9. It has one of if not the most generous food assistance programs in the county (it doubles food stamps up to $20), it’s deeply committed to sustainability, offers live music every weekend and regularly hosts kids’ activities and educational programming. Plus, unlike many area markets, they’re dog friendly (on a leash)!

If you love this amazing local market, cast your vote now through September 19 to make your voice count!