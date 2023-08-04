Swim, Donate, or Volunteer at The Lighthouse Swim on September 10

The Lighthouse Swim, an annual, three-mile open water swim event on the Hudson River from Nyack to Sleepy Hollow, will be held on Sunday, September 10 at 8:45 a.m.

The race, a fundraiser for Feeding Westchester and other local charities, offers swimmers the unique opportunity for a challenging, early morning swim across the majestic Hudson.

“Last year our swimmers said they loved the panoramic views, and the fun and camaraderie of making the swim with a group of swimming enthusiasts ” said event co-founder Terry McGlynn.

The serious side of the swim event is the money it raises for charities in the area. Feeding Westchester, the primary recipient of this year’s fundraising, feeds the homeless, in addition to senior citizens on fixed incomes and single parents.

Registration for the event is open until Saturday, Sept. 9. The cost is $300 per swimmer. Of that amount, $100 is due at registration with the $200 donation due when registration closes to allow fundraising time for swimmers.

The event is physically challenging and is for experienced open water swimmers.

An online donation site is available for swimmers to get donations from their supporters, as well as for anyone who would like to donate individually or create a fundraising team.

Last year, about 50 swimmers participated and over $25,000 was raised for Feeding Westchester. This year’s goal is for 150 participants to swim the river course.

Volunteers with kayaks and pleasure boats, as well as land-based volunteers are needed to help monitor the course and keep swimmers safe.

Visit thelighthouseswim.org to learn more, to register as a swimmer or volunteer, or make a donation.