Sleepy Hollow PBA Host Cops and Cones event

The Sleepy Hollow Police Benevolent Association in collaboration with the Sleepy Hollow Recreation Department held a Cops and Cones event at Barnhardt Park on June 3, 2022. Free bicycles, sporting goods, and games were also raffled off. Thank you to our local sponsors, D&W Magical Events, Pik Nik BBQ and Stiloski Towing for donating bikes and decorations.

The PBA will be hosting many events in the coming months, such as Coffee With a Cop and a free pop up bbq/block party in July at Reverend Sykes Park.