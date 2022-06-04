For the Local Good

Sleepy Hollow PBA Host Cops and Cones event

June 4, 2022
Photo supplied by Sleepy Hollow PBA

The Sleepy Hollow Police Benevolent Association in collaboration with the Sleepy Hollow Recreation Department held a Cops and Cones event at Barnhardt Park on June 3, 2022. Free bicycles, sporting goods, and games were also raffled off. Thank you to our local sponsors, D&W Magical Events, Pik Nik BBQ and Stiloski Towing for donating bikes and decorations.

Photo supplied by Sleepy Hollow PBA

The PBA will be hosting many events in the coming months, such as Coffee With a Cop and a free pop up bbq/block party in July at Reverend Sykes Park.

