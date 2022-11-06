For the Local Good

Sleepy Hollow Halloween 10K Draws Over 1300 Runners

November 6, 2022
Kids Run Start (Photo Joe Golden/Sal Denise)

On October 29,2022 Rivertown Runners presented the Sleepy Hollow Halloween 10K. There was a record number of participants in both the 10K race and Kids Fun Run. The weather was perfect, bringing out even more family and friends as spectators. The course runs along the Hudson River and within the village neighborhoods  fully decorated for Halloween.  One key attendee is the Headless Horseman.  It is Sleepy Hollow and all.

First place male and female were Cory Levin, 34:25 and Alexandra Bernardi, 38:25.  Over 1100 runners complete the 6.2 miles, along with 200 kids finishing the Fun Run.  Thanks to race sponsors Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Kreindler & Kreindler, Phelps Hospital, JCI Construction and Jocelyn Cloder.

Proceeds for the Rivertown Runners races are distributed to the many local charities and organizations within the Rivertowns. To date over $500,000 has been donated. This cannot be done without the support of the Village of Sleepy Hollow and the many volunteers that help on race day.

