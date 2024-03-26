“Plastic or Planet”: Earth Month 10591 Releases April Event Lineup

The environmental councils of the Villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown have joined forces for an Earth Month event series that urges residents to “Refuse Plastic for the Planet”.

Sustainable Sleepy Hollow and the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council have planned ten different events for the public to enjoy. Whether your idea of environmentalism is digging into a community garden, preparing your own with locally sourced compost, hiking with an arborist, repairing your broken household items to avoid buying new, or cleaning up litter from your neighborhood or the Hudson….there’s an event for you!

Check out event details and sign up to attend at earthmonth10591.org

Saturday, April 6, 9 am-12 pm:

Compost Giveback Day at Sleepy Hollow High School Admin Building Parking Lot:

Grab your empty bins and buckets, and join us to take home the compost that has been produced by the Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Food Scrap Recycling programs. Stop by before or after your trip to the TASH farmers market to take free compost for your home garden, and stop by our educational tables to learn more about compost and other environmental initiatives in our schools and throughout our villages.

Sunday, April 7:

Community Garden Cleanup and Prep Day (Family Friendly).

We will need helpers with digging, weeding, adding compost, and more. BYOGS (Bring your own gardening supplies) and choose one of these sites:

9-11 am meet at John Paulding School community garden beds

10:30 am-12 pm meet at Sleepy Hollow Village Hall

Saturday, April 13, 9-11 am:

Saturday Academy at Washington Irving School

Join us for a “Plastic or Planet”-themed science experiment, and enter the raffle for a gift basket of replacement items for common single use plastic offenders!

Sunday, April 14:

TWO Fun Family-Friendly Nature Walks:

1:00 – 2:30pm, Wilson Park Drive Lot: Nature walk around Tarrytown Lakes–check out some newly blazed trails with lakes expert Mark Tornello.

10:30-11:30, Douglas Park entrance: We’ll observe the spring flora & fauna and identify some fun plants along the way–bring a camera or sketch book if you’d like to document observations.

Saturday, April 20, 8:30-10 am: Family-Friendly, Tree Walk around Tarrytown Lakes with Redmond Tsai, local arborist,

Meet at the Lakes Parking Lot (Neperan and Sunnyside)

Saturday, April 20, 11am-2pm:

Sleepy Hollow 150th Anniversary Celebration at Sykes Park:

Bring the family to celebrate the village’s 150th birthday with food trucks, a bouncy castle and music. At about noon, local arborist Peter Strom will plant the first of 150 trees that will be planted across Sleepy Hollow this year. Local environmental organizations will be on site offering information about how you can get involved.

Sunday, April 21, 10 am – 12 pm:

Clean Up 10591! Meet at Patriots Park and we’ll send you out from there on assigned routes around the two villages.

Saturday, April 27, 9 am – 5 pm:

Sleepy Hollow Free Day: Sleepy Hollow Residents are invited to put usable items you no longer want by your curb. Browse your neighborhood for treasures. If anything isleft by your curb at the end of the day, please bring it back inside.

April 28, 10-2: Repair Café at Sleepy Hollow Senior Center:

Bring those fix-it items collecting dust in your home to our second annual Repair Café! Repair Cafés are free community events that aim to keep our stuff out of the trash through volunteer fixers, menders, tinkerers, and people who just love to take things apart and put them back together again. We will have volunteers on hand to repair bikes, lamps, jewelry, textiles, appliances, electronics, and much more.

May 4,

River Sweep with Riverkeeper:

From Losee Park to Kingsland Point Park, we will sweep plastic and other waste out of the river and into the right place!

May 1, 6 pm: Sleepy Hollow Climate Action Plan Workshop #3: Taking Climate Action

Our March community workshop yielded many great ideas and discussion around strategies for local climate solutions. All residents are invited to attend this third and final workshop, where we will review strategies and prioritize which ones are best for Sleepy Hollow. Babysitting will be provided. Find out more on the Climate Action Plan website, including information from the previous workshops, and use the interactive maps to learn how climate change is impacting our village.

May 16, 6pm: Tarrytown Climate Adaptation Workshop at Warner Library:

The Village of Tarrytown is continuing to explore ways to adapt to the impacts of climate change. Come learn about the findings of the Climate Adaptive Design Studio study on the Tarrytown waterfront, and bring your questions, concerns and ideas about how to address extreme weather events.

Protecting our planet doesn’t end with Earth Month. Stay tuned to sustainablesleepyhollow.org and tarrytownenvironmental.org and sign up for their monthly newsletter to get involved throughout the year!