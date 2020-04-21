Local Scout Raises Funds for Healthcare Workers

Sixteen months ago, we wrote a story about a local scout, Vinay Bijoor, who had just been named to the Eagle Court of Honor as a member of Troop 22 in Sleepy Hollow. The Eagle Scout Award is the highest award available to youth members of the Boy Scouts of America. It is a recognition by the National Court of Honor, presented through the local council and a local court of honor. Only 4% of Boy Scouts achieve this honor.

So we weren’t surprised to hear about Vinay’s efforts to support the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic. Vinay returned home from college like all of our young scholars have been required to do, and while adjusting to online classes, being home and social distancing he has also diverted his energies to lending a helping hand. He has been raising funds and delivering meals to those medical providers trying to save the lives of COVID-19 victims. His efforts have so far resulted in $1600 in donations toward his goal of $2500.

If you would like to support Vinay ‘s efforts you can follow or contribute HERE.