Local Scout Named to Eagle Court of Honor

On January 19, Vinay Bijoor of Eagle Troop 22 in Sleepy Hollow, will be inducted into the Eagle Scout Court of Honor. According to Eagle Scout Coordinator Anthony DelVecchio, the Eagle Scout Award is the highest award available to youth members of the Boy Scouts of America. It is a recognition by the National Court of Honor, presented through the local council and a local court of honor. Only 4% of Boy Scouts achieve this honor.

The award represents many years of dedicated effort and the successful completion of a long process which started when the young man became a Boy Scout. It is a demonstration of how people, working together, can truly help mold a young man with a solid sense of leadership, citizenship, and responsibility.

Vinay graduated in June from The Hackley School where he was a member of the wrestling and track teams, a co-founder of the Hackley Student Investment Group, and a National Merit Finalist. He received two awards for science, the Junior Science Book Award and the Stanley Pennock Prize, and was a student in Columbia Science Honors Program during his junior and senior years of high school. He also served in as the Senior Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, and Crew Leader for Troop 22 in Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow, NY. He is currently a freshman attending Stony Brook University, majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Vinay renovated a plot of land behind the parking lot of the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns. This project entailed removing dirty, unused playground equipment from the ground and putting garden beds and fencing in its place. The garden will be used by the church to teach children from the Sunday School about gardening and nature, as well as used to grow tomatoes, kale, and cabbage.

The ceremony will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 19th, in the fellowship hall behind the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns (42 North Broadway, Tarrytown, New York).