Compost Giveback Day Scheduled for Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown

Members of the The Sleepy Hollow Environmental Advisory Committee (SHEAC), Climate Smart Communities and Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC) will conduct their first “Compost Giveback Day” on June 25 from 3-5pm at John Paulding School Parking Lot located at 54 N. Broadway, Tarrytown.

The public is encouraged to grab their empty bins and buckets and take home the compost that has been produced by the Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Food Scrap Recycling programs. Residents of each village have been sending their organic waste to the compost instead of the trash incinerator–now it’s time to bring home the nutrient-dense compost that is produced and use it in their home gardens!

“Separating out food waste helps reduce the amount of waste we send to the incinerator in Peekskill,” said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna. “It also makes us consider our daily impact on the environment as individuals, families and as a community. I applaud the work of the volunteers leading this effort in our village and our Department of Public Works that manages the collection sites. And I’m looking forward to picking up my two buckets of nutrient-rich compost on the 25th.”

As composting begins on John Paulding’s campus, organizers are urging families to compost together under the hashtag: #WastelessHorsemen!

“Great news!” says John Paulding Principal Maureen Barnett. “The composting pilot program at John Paulding Elementary is already making a big difference. Our littlest Horsmen are really into the idea of reducing waste in their cafeteria and classrooms. It’s important to teach children how to be environmentally friendly from a young age. Our district hopes that this program will be expanding to all the other schools in the coming years.”

This celebration of environmental activism will include a compost learning station for kids and families, and information about each Villages’ programs. A share table for seeds and plants will allow residents who don’t have a garden at home to take advantage of the free compost and go home with something to grow. All residents of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are welcome to take up to two large bins of compost, first come first served. This event is sponsored by Sleepy Hollow Environmental Advisory Committee (SHEAC), Climate Smart Communities & Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC).

Visit sleepyholloweac.wordpress.com for more information.