Community Coalition Launches Calendar and Volunteer Directory

Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown non-profits create new community resource

The Community Coalition of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow (C2), a monthly open forum for local non-profits and village government officials, has created a community events calendar for both villages. The calendar website, www.community10591.org , also includes a link to a Volunteer Directory to connect residents with local volunteer opportunities.

“C2 members from both villages have worked together since 2009 to share resources and coordinate events. The Community Food Pantry, Rotary, Kids’ Club – virtually all the local non-profits support residents of both Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown,” commented Jennifer Liddy Green, President of Kids’ Club of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow which founded C2. “C2 members saw the need for an integrated calendar to showcase the full range of activities and offerings in both villages. So we created one!”

S leepy Hollow and Tarrytown-based non-profits can list their local events on the Community10591 calendar at no charge. Matt Arone, Superintendent of the Sleepy Hollow Recreation and Parks Department was a member of the Steering Committee who conceptualized the calendar and Volunteer Directory. “Of course our villages are packed with fall events,” said Arone. “But if you take a glance at the summer months, you’ll see a huge number of activities. We are more than just Halloween!”

The Volunteer Directory will link people with village events and non-profit organizations where they can use their time and talent to make a difference. “When I moved to Sleepy Hollow, I wanted to volunteer but didn’t know where to start,” said Char Weigel, Vice President of Kids’ Club. “I’m excited about how this Directory will help people connect with the many volunteer options across our community. And if you are new, like I was, you can make a difference while making friends.”

“Seeing all the local events and activities in one place shows the vibrance of our community,” said Alissa Fasman, Tarrytown Assistant Village Administrator/Deputy Clerk and member of the Steering Committee. Fasman continued, “The Directory will help us engage more volunteers on our boards, councils and committees as well in our Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Corps.”

The villages of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown may be famous for being “headless,” but this new resource shows that the 10591 community runs on its heart. The calendar and volunteer directory, including participation guidelines, are at www.community10591.org, and can also be found on the websites of the Village of Sleepy Hollow, Village of Tarrytown and the Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce (C2 encourages anyone to link to the calendar). Non-profits who want to list an event or join the C2 email list and be included in the 2023 volunteer directory can reach out to vicepresident@kidsclubtarrytown.org.