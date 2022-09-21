Celebration of Gratitude: Sleepy Hollow Cultural Festival Community Art Exhibit

As part of the recent Sleepy Hollow Cultural Festival, the organizers invited artists and community members to submit pieces of their art or creative work that embodies, reflects, or answers the question, “What are you grateful for?” According to the organizers, “acknowledging what we are grateful for fosters a focus on the positive that already exists and encourages us to believe an even better future can be manifested.”

The resulting exhibit of selected works is an opportunity to collectively share and celebrate the moments, experiences, people, and things that enrich our lives in a positive way; to provide inspiration and fuel hope.

The exhibit was displayed at the Kingsland Point Park’s historic bathhouse (now Kathryn W. Davis RiverWalk Center) in Sleepy Hollow during the Cultural Festival on September 17. Selected works will be displayed during the RiverArts Open Studio tour on November 5th and 6th at the Sleepy Hollow Senior Center.

If interested in purchasing any art shown within the exhibit, the artists can be contacted directly via email (available at the exhibit).

Artists

Ann Lasusa

Arianna Hoover Lluesma

Catherine Trapasso

Cécile Roberfroid

Deena La Motta

Elizabeth Naughton

Elizabeth Tucker

Jane Hart

Jeff White

Jeffrey Friedkin

Joseph Sinapi

Leslie Camilleri

Lynn Brady

Maggie Limburg

Maizianne

Mariet Van Der Heide

Martin Munroe

Melissa Lohman-Wild

Sheila Benedis

Shelley Robinson

Susie Brubaker