After scanning code above, send text message “hvgateway” to 55678.

By joining the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce discount deals program, you agree to receive ongoing messages at the number you have provided.

Consent is not required to purchase goods or services. Up to 6 messages a month.

Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel. Message & Data rates may apply.

For Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy > connection-text.com/terms-of-service