The Hudson Room Takes a Final Bow in Peekskill

October 17, 2021

A post on Instagram Friday, Oct. 15 by the Hudson Room announced it was closing its doors for good.

The post read as follows …

thehudsonroom

It’s with heavy hearts that we officially announce that The Hudson Room will not be returning. We thank everyone for years of patronage and good times. Please stay tuned for what is coming to the space very soon. We ❤️ Peekskill.

Among several posts expressing sorrow about the news and gratitude for the venue’s brief but well-received contributions to the City’s food and music culture, this one likely summed up the general sentiment felt by many  …
judychessa7735

So sorry to hear this—such a cool, classy place. And, for other reasons, Peekskill has lost two other great places: Kathleen’s Tea Room and The Quiet Man. I hope equally special places appear on the scene.

