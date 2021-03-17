Cities of Peekskill and Cuenca, Ecuador Announce Sister City Partnership

On Friday, March 19, Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey and Pedro Palacios Ullauri, Mayor of the City of Cuenca in Ecuador, will sign a new sister city agreement.The ceremony, which is open to the public virtually, begins at 7:00pm EST and will mark the first such agreement between a Westchester County municipality and a non-European city.

The sister city partnership recognizes the significance and necessity for global interaction, as well as the interest in deepening the ties of friendship and cooperation that unite both Peekskill and Cuenca. The cities intend to develop mutual cooperation activities that stem from the history they share in common. This history goes back to the sizable community of former Cuenca residents that reside in the Peekskill – as well as the extensive community of North Americans citizens living in Cuenca.

“I encourage any Peekskill group with an interest in connecting with similar groups in Cuenca, whether for educational, cultural or business purposes, to get involved in this project,” said Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey. “I thank the volunteers for their leadership, especially Luis Coronel, president of the Peekskill and Cuenca Sister Cities Corporation.”

Located in the province of Azuay in the Republic of Ecuador, the City of Cuenca is situated in the Andes mountains. Similar to Peekskill, Cuenca is known for its waterfront and local artisans.

The new partnership will be led by the Peekskill and Cuenca Sister Cities Corporation, an association of local businesses and leaders, who will plan events and programs for both locations. These collaborative activities will focus on areas related to tourism and the economy, sports and recreation, as well as identity and culture.

“The signing of this agreement will officially welcome the cuencanos already living on Peekskill and our visiting family members,” said Luis Coronel, president of the Peekskill and Cuenca Sister Cities Corporation. “Cuenca and Peekskill will become the second home to every citizen from both these cities. They are encouraged to make plans to visit as many times as they would want, to grow and build our communities together.

Those interested may view the twinning signing agreement between the cities of Peekskill and Cuenca live on the City of Peekskill’s website (http://bit.ly/2IXEWXR) and Government Access Cablevision Channel 78 / Verizon Fios Channel 28. For more information, visit the Peekskill Cuenca Sister Cities Corporation on Facebook at http://bit.ly/3bVBr3D and the City of Cuenca at http://bit.ly/3vwfZdd.

