Westchester Collaborative Theater Presents The Mala Waldron Quartet in Concert

On Saturday, October 7, the Mala Waldron Quartet, a group of internationally acclaimed jazz virtuosos headed by jazz vocalist/pianist/composer Waldron accompanied by her top-flight backup group, will make a rare local appearance in Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT)’s Music in the Box Series. Waldron will perform a sophisticated blend of soulful jazz together with Steve Salerno on guitar, Michael T.A. Thompson on drums, and Marcus Mclaurine on bass at WCT’s black box performance space, 23 Water St. in Ossining.

The Mala Waldron Quartet will play sets starting at 7:30. General admission is $25. Cash bar and refreshments available. Purchase seats online at the ticketing website: https://wct-presents-mala-waldron-quartet.eventbrite.com

Limited seating available.

Called an “the artist to watch” and “a wonderful writer whose lyricism puts her in a class by herself” (Jazzdagama); Waldron has been cheered by numerous critics: she “interprets lyrics and scats with authority” (All About Jazz); “combines the best of the soul and jazz world” (Jazz-Not-Jazz.com); “… traverses the jazz terrain, from straight ahead to more experimental fare, with ease, inspiration and inventiveness…” (Jazz Review). Soul Express (UK) labelled her brand “Sophisticated Soul-Jazz at its best!” Her Always There release was named one of the top 10 jazz CDs of 2006 by Jazz USA.