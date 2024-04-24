Westchester Ballet Company Set to Launch 75th Anniversary Celebration

Westchester Ballet Company is set to launch its 75th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at Chappaqua Performing Arts Center with An Evening of Dance, spotlighting classical excerpts performed by its upper-level WBC dancers. The program also includes performances by special guest artists: American Ballet Theater’s Jarod Curley and Léa Fleytoux, who will perform the Grand Pas de Deux from Don Quixote; and New York City-based FJK Dance who will perform its ensemble piece Dum Tak. The evening includes a reception with the performers for patrons who purchase VIP tickets.

“This is an opportunity for balletomanes in Westchester to experience world-class ballet, up close and personal,” said Amy Harte, WBC president. “Chappaqua Performing Arts Center’s 420-seat venue is ideal for this intimate event and the opportunity to meet both Jarod and Lea at this point in their trajectory will be a thrill for many.”

Curley was recently promoted to soloist at ABT and is considered one of the company’s rising stars, as is Fleytoux, who charms audiences with her impeccable technique and formidable, electrifying stage presence.

An Evening of Dance will also mark the kick-off of WBC’s 75th Anniversary Capital Campaign. The Board of Directors will announce its fundraising goals that evening, as well as its plans for further expanding its impact in the community. Part of this impact ties into a recent major donation from Prima Soft Dancewear’s President and Founder Marlena Juniman, whereby Westchester Ballet Company will now be able to offer its dancers, and community ballet partners, access to no-cost ballet attire and footwear for the foreseeable future. The company will distribute new, high-quality ballet slippers and pointe shoes starting this May.

“Ballet is an expensive undertaking,” Harte continued, “and we are working to alleviate barriers to access whenever and wherever we can. We look forward to sharing these resources with other nonprofits in the community.”

Leading up to An Evening of Dance there will be two matinee performances of Peter and the Wolf & Other Excerpts (Friday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. and Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m.). WBC has arranged for hundreds of local school children, along with their teachers, to attend the Friday performance by offering specially discounted tickets funded in part by a partnership with Rey Insurance and Sir Speedy of Pleasantville.

Says Harte, “The Saturday matinee is ideal for families with young kids, as it is a program with wide appeal and appropriate for anyone at any age who appreciates dance and music. Both matinees include a Q&A/demonstration with young dancers from throughout the county.”

Tickets for all May performances are now available at www.westchesterballet.org.

To donate to Westchester Ballet Company and its mission, click “Donate” in the header of the website.

Westchester Ballet Company, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is made up of approximately 100 young dancers, ages 6 – 18, from in and around Westchester. Its mission centers on the belief that communal arts experiences are essential — and that by providing dance education and performance experiences for young dancers, and affordable access for audience members, WBC is helping to strengthen our shared community. Additionally, Westchester Ballet Company partners with other nonprofit organizations serving vulnerable and under-resourced individuals and groups in the community to provide low cost/no cost access to training and performances.