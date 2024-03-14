Village of Ossining Swears in New Police Chief

The Village of Ossining has named a new police chief following the December 2023 retirement of Police Chief Kevin Sylvester. The official swearing-in ceremony by the Village of Ossining Board of Trustees for the provisional appointment of Aaron Zimmerman to the position of Chief of Police was held on the evening of Wednesday, March 13th. He replaces Interim Police Chief Brendan Donohue, who will remain in service to the Ossining Police Department in his position as Captain.

Chief Zimmerman is a 20-year veteran of the Ossining Police Department, serving the community in various positions, most recently as Detective Lieutenant. During his tenure, he earned various certifications with the FBI National Academy Associates and New York Division of Criminal Justice Services, and was a member of the SWAT team for 16 years, earning the position of Commander. An Ossining High School graduate, Zimmerman holds a Bachelor of Science from SUNY Oneonta. He is an active volunteer of the Yorktown Athletic Club, a member of the Hudson Valley Lacrosse Officials Association and the Westchester Putnam Wrestling Officials Association, and former President of the Ossining Police Benevolent Association.

“I am honored to lead the Ossining Police Department in this new capacity and look forward to working collaboratively with the Ossining community to advance the department’s commitment to community policing, strategic planning with a focus on technology, and critical incident management,” said Chief Zimmerman. “I am eager for the continued work with the department and appreciate the Board of Trustees’ confidence in my ability to direct our first-rate officers.”

“Chief Zimmerman joins a long line of strong, forward-thinking Chiefs in the Ossining Police Department. We are fortunate to have a Chief at the helm who has diverse leadership experience within the Department and who also has longstanding and meaningful ties to the Ossining community”, said Mayor Rika Levin. “I expect big things from Chief Zimmerman as we enter a new chapter, and I have confidence that he will build a strong team and exceptional Police Department for the community.”