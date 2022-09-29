United Way Celebrate 75,000 Deliveries To People Facing Food Insecurity In Westchester And Putnam Counties

Today, United Way of Westchester and Putnam and DoorDash celebrated 75,000 deliveries together through DoorDash’s Project DASH initiative. The organizations hosted a press conference at Ossining High School with students and teachers as well as state and local leaders.

Since 2020, DoorDash has partnered with United Way Worldwide and its chapters to support the families impacted by food insecurity. The event marked 75,000 local deliveries through the local partnership, as well as 1 million deliveries in partnership with United Way nationally.

The event also recognized participants and teachers in Ossining High School’s OPRIME program, where students prepare and hand out bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Feeding Westchester, which are then delivered by Dashers to local households facing food insecurity. The program gives students opportunities to learn valuable practical and social skills in a hands-on environment, while connecting with their community.

“By teaming up with DoorDash and 40 local partners such as Feeding Westchester and the Ossining School District, United Way works to close the transportation gap that prevents too many seniors and families from accessing the nutritious produce and pantry staples,” said United Way of Westchester and Putnam CEO Tom Gabriel. “By being united and working together we are alleviating food insecurity in thousands of households in Westchester and Putnam.”

“We are so grateful to work alongside our dear partners at United Way and DoorDash, providing our neighbors with necessities, like food and school supplies, through this program,” said President & CEO of Feeding Westchester, Karen C. Erren. “Every month 1,000 households are provided nourishing food and educational activities directly to their doorsteps. That is incredible and ensures that children and their families can depend on having nutritious food in their homes. Partners like United Way and DoorDash are so valuable. We make a greater impact — and get more food to more families — when we work together.”

“I am thankful for our partnership with United Way, Feeding Westchester, and DoorDash because we know that it is making a huge difference,” said Dr. Raymond Sanchez, Ossining Schools Superintendent. “It provides the opportunity to meet our families where they are at, not putting the onus on them to have to come to us. It ensures that they retain their dignity while getting the resources they need, and it certainly has a positive impact on student achievement. We know if students are hungry, they cannot learn as well.”

Project DASH enables government and nonprofit partners to use DoorDash to facilitate deliveries for social impact and increase access to food and critical essentials in their communities. Overall, Project DASH has powered over 2.5 million deliveries of an estimated more than 50 million estimated meals across the U.S. and Canada.