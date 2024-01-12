Powerful Pulitzer Drama ‘Clybourne Park’ Is on Stage at WCT January 19-28

One of Westchester County‘s premier theatre companies, GoJo Clan Productions, is bringing Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play Clybourne Park to Ossining. The Bruce Norris drama deals with the persistence of perceived difference, the seemingly ineradicable impulse to defend your own, no matter how that may be defined — race against race, religion against religion, nation state against nation state.

Inspired by stage and movie classic A Raisin in the Sun, by Lorraine Hansberry (who resided in Croton-on-Hudson), Clybourne Park is set in Hansberry’s imagined enclave of that name on the outskirts of Chicago.

Clybourne Park explodes in two outrageous acts set 50 years apart. Act I takes place in 1959, as white community leaders anxiously try to stop the sale of a home to a black family. Act II is set in the same house in the present day, as the now predominantly African-American neighborhood battles to hold its ground in the face of gentrification.

Norris has fashioned a smart, abrasively funny, and fiendishly provocative play wherein he compels the audience to confront both the polite, mannered bigotry of the 1950s and the well-meaning post-racialism of the early 2000s.

Directed by Robin Anne Joseph (Hastings-on-Hudson), in the cast are Stavros Adamides (New City), Lydia Bottom (NYC), Amelia Huckel-Bauer (Bronx), Dameon Reilly (White Plains), Maiysha Jones Reilly (White Plains), Tom Ryan (NYC), and Dan Walworth (South Salem).

Clybourne Park runs weekends January 19-January 28. Performances are Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m. Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) is at 23 Water Street, Ossining 10562.

Tickets can be purchased online HERE for $25 adults, $20 seniors and students.

For more information > gojoclanproductions.com; thegojoclan@gmail.com