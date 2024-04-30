When the dangerously handsome Johnny Blood’s life is on the line, he must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a mysterious sheriff, an eccentric priest, a narcissistic governor, a saloon girl gone good and a nun out of the habit. Together, they face uncharted territory as laws are broken and hearts are won. This witty and wild new musical comedy takes the Bard’s Measure for Measure and shakes things up with a toe tappin’ score by award-winning composer David Friedman. Featuring a feisty book and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Peter Kellogg. Great fun for all!

The cast features Tom Ammirato (Father Morse), Annie Fitz (Bella Rose), Michelle Foard (Susanna), Anthony Malchar (Johnny Blood), Steve Taylor (The Governor) and Robert Agis (Sheriff).

Directed by Pia Haas, Musical direction by Will Rich, Choreography by Jill Paganelli.

General Admission: $25

Seniors and Students: $20

Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8, Thursday, June 13, Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 8pm

Sunday, June 9 at 4pm

Advance sales and info: www.armonkplayers.org / Inquiries@armonkplayers.org

Whippoorwill Theater, 19 Whippoorwill Road East, Armonk, NY 10504