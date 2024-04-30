RiverArts to Present 9th Annual Music Tour on Saturday, June 1

The 9th annual RiverArts Music Tour will feature 300+ musicians across 30+ venues, with live music on the hour from 11am to 9pm in a celebration of music throughout the Rivertowns. This year, attendees may visit HERE to gain early access to the full digital Music Tour map to see acts and venues near them. Printed maps will be available at libraries and community centers throughout the Rivertowns. Attendees are encouraged to visit RiverArtsMusicTour.com and the RiverArts social channels to plan their route, learn more about each act, and to stay up to date on schedule changes.

Musicians will fill backyards, gardens, businesses, churches, village centers and open green spaces on the banks of the Hudson River. The Music Tour features musicians and acts from all genres, providing something for all music lovers. Acts include David Janeway Trio (Jazz), Gary Smulyan Quartet (Jazz), The Black Capsule (Psychedelic Rock), Push for Heat (80’s Rock), Erik Blicker Band (Original Rock), Ursula Hansberry (Singer/Songwriter), to name a few. The Tour culminates at 6-9pm at the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront where Tyrone Burkett Emancipation, Boojum, and a singer/songwriter showcase will take the Waterfront Stage. Food and beverage trucks will be available at the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront, with the Phoenicia Flea Market open during the day.

Venue highlights include Purpl (Hastings-on-Hudson, all-day jazz); VFW Plaza (Hastings-on-Hudson, folk in the morning with an afternoon of original punk and rock); Upstream Gallery (Hastings-on-Hudson, unique and unconventional blending of multi-genres); Cedar Street Rock Stage (Dobbs Ferry, all-day rock); Aqueduct at Cedar and Main (Dobbs Ferry, singer/songwriter features); Main Street School (Irvington, rock bands); Reynold’s Field (Hastings-on-Hudson, the Hastings Youth Council and The Lab presents the Teen Stage).

Local residents who would enjoy closer involvement in the Music Tour are invited to volunteer and to contact Terry Joshi at tjoshi@riverarts.org.

2024 RiverArts Music Tour:

Date – Saturday, June 1, 2024 (Rain date: June 2)

Time – 11:00am – 9:00pm

Locations – Venues across Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, and Tarrytown

For more details and to view the updated map & schedule, visit RiverArtsMusicTour.com