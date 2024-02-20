Performance at Ossining Public Library Highlights Iconic Figures Speaking on the Holocaust and Human Rights

On Wednesday, January 31st the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) and the Ossining Public Library hosted a live theatrical performance of Letters from Anne and Martin, a unique production featuring actors that combines the iconic voices of Anne Frank and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The performance portrayed by actors from The Anne Frank Center USA explored the persecution these two iconic figures faced and their struggles to maintain hope for humanity in the face of hatred and violence. The program concluded with a Q&A moderated by HHREC Director of Education Steven Goldberg.