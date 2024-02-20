Performance at Ossining Public Library Highlights Iconic Figures Speaking on the Holocaust and Human Rights

On Wednesday, January 31st the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) and the Ossining Public Library hosted a live theatrical performance of Letters from Anne and Martin, a unique production featuring actors that combines the iconic voices of Anne Frank and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The performance portrayed by actors from The Anne Frank Center USA explored the persecution these two iconic figures faced and their struggles to maintain hope for humanity in the face of hatred and violence. The program concluded with a Q&A moderated by HHREC Director of Education Steven Goldberg.
The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization based in White Plains New York that serves area schools, synagogues, colleges, churches and civic centers in Westchester and the greater Hudson Valley area. Their Mission is to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust and the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect. Their work with students and teachers helps schools fulfill the New York State mandate that the Holocaust and other human rights abuses be included in their curriculum. Since 1994, they have brought the lessons of the Holocaust, genocide and human rights crimes to more than 3,000 teachers, and through them to thousands of middle and high school students. These programs not only enrich teachers’ knowledge about the Holocaust and related issues, but they also provide the lens through which to view all other human rights violations. For more information visit www.hhrecny.org call 914.696.0738 email info@hhrecny.org.