Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg Announces Assembly Campaign

Citing her distinguished record of public service, Ossining Supervisor Dana Levenberg announced her candidacy for the New York State Assembly Monday evening. Current Assemblywoman Sandra Galef announced earlier on Monday that she would retire at the end of 2022. Levenberg served as Galef’s Communications Director and then Chief of Staff prior to being elected Town Supervisor. She expressed gratitude for the Assemblywoman’s work and example in her remarks.

“Thank you, Sandy, for your incredible and dedicated service to our district for the past 29 years. As your constituent, I am grateful for your hard work on behalf of your communities to enact meaningful legislation, and for always being an incredible advocate for those you serve,” said Levenberg. “On a personal level, I am also extremely lucky to call you mentor, colleague, past boss, and friend. Your example has always inspired me to be a better public servant and community leader, to listen and respond thoughtfully.”

Levenberg’s service in government and with organizational boards throughout the region reflect her compassion for people, dedication to the environment, and collaborative approach to affecting change.

Levenberg spent almost eight years working in the State Assemblywoman’s office, overseeing communications, constituent services, the intern program, and general day-to-day operations before leaving to assume the role of Ossining Town Supervisor in January 2016. She also served on the Ossining School Board for nine years. Levenberg supports the local non-profit community as a founding member of the Ossining Micro Fund and Ossining for Refugees. She serves on a number of boards throughout the region, including that of Sustainable Westchester, the Westchester Municipal Planning Federation, the Westchester Municipal Officials Association, Historic Hudson River Towns, and the Sing Sing Prison Museum.

“I believe this record positions me well to strongly represent not just Ossining, but all the municipalities from Briarciff to Philipstown and everything in between – and beyond,” said Levenberg, acknowledging the current uncertainty around the final district lines. “My experience will enable me to hit the ground running on day one.”

“Dana understands state government, local government, and school districts from the inside,” remarked Ossining Town Democratic Committee Chairwoman Thomasina Laidley-Brown. “She tackles every issue with determination and intelligence. Dana’s proven success will make her an effective assemblywoman who cares about the people she serves.”

“The most important issues facing us today are climate change and resiliency, ensuring every child receives the quality education they need and deserve, even during a pandemic, and guaranteeing affordable housing, as well as equitable access to needed resources such as healthcare and nutritious food,” Levenberg continued. “Throughout my career in public service, I have worked hard to advance these critical issues. I look forward to building upon my accomplishments in our community, and continuing this great work on behalf of the entire district in Albany.”