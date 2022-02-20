Obituary: Marianne Ault-Riche (1947-2022) 

Marianne Tucker Ault-Riche died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the age of 74. She is survived by her daughter Gabrielle and son-in-law Joe; her son JeanMarc, daughter-in-law Alice, and granddaughter Scarlett; and her sister, Nicole Riche.

Marianne was born in NYC on 07/09/1947 and raised in a bilingual French and English home in Ossining, NY. She attended school for 12 years at Scarborough Country Day School, followed by NYU, the Sorbonne, Howard University and the University of Maryland where she received an MSW. Following a post-masters year at the Menninger Clinic, she worked at the Clinic for 20 years as a family therapist.

Early in her career she was sent by Menninger to study Family Therapy from the major pioneers in the field and developed an Integrated Model of Family Therapy with David Rosenthal, PhD, which was taught at Menninger’s. In the late 1970’s Marianne developed a course called “Talking Straight and Fighting Fair with those you Love.” Subsequently she developed with Harriet Lerner, PhD, a workshop of the same name, which contributed to Lerner’s best-selling book The Dance of Anger. In 1985, Marianne edited the first book on the subject of Women and Family Therapy, a feminist critique of the field. Marianne also served as the consultant to the Family Preservation Program of the Department of Social Services, an effort to provide intensive in-home services to keep children at imminent risk of removal, safely with their families. She also provided pro bono consultation at the Carriage House project and the Battered Women’s Program of the YWCA, where she also taught as an exercise instructor.

Marianne’s passion was teaching Family Therapy, and she taught regularly throughout the 1980’s. Marianne moved to Palo Alto, California in 1994 and her children attended the French-American School where she subsequently provided consultation. In the late 1990’s she taught Family Therapy at UC Berkeley.

During her 28 years in California, Marianne had a private practice of Family and Couple Therapy. She developed a reputation for her very direct style and her willingness to work with the most challenging of families. In 2012, she became certified in EMDR Therapy and was starting to give presentations on how to introduce EMDR into a Family and Couple Therapy practice.

Marianne is remembered as a strong spirit unencumbered by convention, a fierce advocate for social justice and women’s rights, and an incredibly devoted and loving mother and friend.

Marianne donated her body to Stanford University Medical School. Contributions in her honor may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A celebration of life will be organized later this year. If interested, please contact her family at marianne.remembrance@gmail.com.