Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers to Present Online Christmas Experience

Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers is pleased to announce the return of A Maryknoll Christmas Experience. As was the case last year, A Maryknoll Christmas Experience will be a virtual event, more representative of the regions where the Maryknoll Missioners serve and spread the word of God’s Good News.

This event will include traditional Christmas carols sung by current Maryknoll Society members, and other musical offerings provided by Vince Peterson, Founding Artistic Director of Choral Chameleon and Choral members. The music and Gospel readings will be accompanied by imagery of Maryknoll Missioners celebrating Christmas throughout the world.

Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers began opening their doors to the local community for their annual Christmas Concert nearly 20 years ago as a way of showing their gratitude for the support they received throughout the year. In a gesture of continued outreach to the local community and friends in mission around the world, A Maryknoll Christmas Experience will be available for viewing through online and social media platforms.

This year’s event will be available for viewing on Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. by visiting:

https://MaryknollSociety.org/Christmas-Experience.