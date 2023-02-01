LGBTQ+ Series Kicks off at Sing Sing Kill Brewery

Sing Sing Kill Brewery is excited to kick off a monthly series of queer programming on Thursday, February 2 at 7PM with LOFT Night Out Queeraoke Open Mic.

Brewery co-owner Eric Gearity said, “Creating a taproom environment where all people feel welcome is core to Sing Sing Kill Brewery’s mission. We are thrilled to be partnering with our friend Christina Picciano for this series of events showcasing local queer talent.”

Christina Picciano of the Ossining LGBTQ Alliance and the LOFT LGBTQ Community Center said, “Starting with punk shows in church basements, I have been organizing community events centered on the arts and LGBTQ+ visibility since I was 15-years-old. Out of all the places I’ve performed and organized, Ossining has always shown up. I’ve had great success with events at Sing Sing Kill Brewery in the past, and this monthly series takes that programming to a new level.”

Stay tuned for details about upcoming events planned through the spring including Queer Music Night, a drag show, and Pride Month Kick-off Dance Party.

Sing Sing Kill Brewery is located at 75 Spring Street, Ossining, NY.