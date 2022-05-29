Letter to the Editor: Ossining’s Comprehensive Plan

Dear Editor,

Last month, after two-plus years of work, many Steering Committee meetings, public hearings, surveys, and much more, The Town of Ossining adopted our new Comprehensive Plan with Sustainability Elements, Sustainable Ossining!

Thank you to my current Board colleagues, as well as previous Town Board Members Jackie Shaw and Northern Wilcher, for supporting this project. Thanks also to the Comp Plan Steering Committee, and to all the members of our public who came to meetings, put stickers on poster boards, emailed, called, or participated in some way in shaping this plan. And of course, a big thank you to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for helping to fund it with a grant from the Climate Smart Communities program.

This plan sets forth laudable goals in the areas of Connectivity & Mobility, Open Space & Natural Resources, Housing, Preservation & Development, Sustainable Infrastructure, Community & Culture, and Economy. We now have a fantastic roadmap to make the Town of Ossining more sustainable in every sense of the word, and we can’t wait to get the work going.

To read the final plan and review all of the interim reports and materials created throughout the process, visit the Sustainable Ossining website – www.sustainableossining.com. As discussion of how we implement the Comp Plan gets underway, be sure to subscribe to Town email alerts at our website, www.TownOfOssining.com, and follow us on Facebook & Instagram (@townofossining) to receive notifications on new public hearings and other opportunities for public engagement.

Sincerely,

Dana Levenberg