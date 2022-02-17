Jennifer Fields-Tawil, Dem Leader and Ex-Investigator, Appointed to Town Board

Jennifer Fields-Tawil, a former investigator who works for state Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, has been appointed to the vacant seat on the Ossining Town Board.

Fields-Tawil replaces Gabrielle Hamilton, who resigned unexpectedly earlier this year due to illness. Her appointment is only through the end of 2022; the remaining three years of the four-year term will be on the ballot in November.

Fields-Tawil is the only member of the all-Democratic Town Board who lives in the unincorporated town; the supervisor and the other three trustees all live in the Village of Ossining.

In seeking Hamilton’s replacement, the board indicated it would give preference to a resident of the unincorporated portion of Ossining, and six of the 12 applicants were from that area.

Town Board members are paid $12,206 annually.

Fields-Tawil currently serves as Galef’s district office manager; previously she was the assemblywoman’s director of communications.

Before that, she worked for more than 20 years as an investigator, including positions with the New York City Department of Investigation, New York City Business Integrity Commission, the Westchester County Solid Waste Commission, and Kroll Associates, a white-collar crime investigation firm, according to her LinkedIn profile.

For more than 10 years, Fields-Tawil has been involved with the Ossining Town Democratic Committee as a district leader, past secretary on the executive board, and chair of the annual fundraiser.

Galef is retiring at the end of her term in December; Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg is one of four Democrats who have announced their candidacies for the two-year seat.