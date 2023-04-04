In-Person Prison Productions by Rehabilitation Through the Arts

Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) will present two shows at two maximum security correctional facilities in May and June of 2023: Twelve Angry Men based on the Emmy Award-winning television movie by Reginald Rose, adapted by Sherman L. Sergel at Sing Sing Correctional Facility on May 12, 2023, 6:30pm; and a showcase featuring scenes from an adaptation of Electra by Sophocles and Dance (Dance Around the World & Dancing Through the Decades) at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility on June 1, 2023 6:30pm. Both productions mark the 1st time RTA will be presenting live performances by incarcerated individuals for outside guests since the onset of Covid-19.

Twelve Angry Men, a play that examines the inner workings of a jury and what happens when one person stands up against the majority. The production is being directed by Charlie Scatamacchia and performed by incarcerated members of RTA at Sing Sing Correctional Facility. The production will be accompanied by a Visual Art Exhibit by the men in RTA’s visual arts program at SSCF led by Susanne Shoemaker.

RTA’s Spring Spectacular at Bedford Hills; Electra, RTA teaching artist, Vincent Mraz has adapted the classic play by Sophocles with input from the women in the RTA theater class at BHCF. In this adaptation, Electra’s father, a senator, has been assassinated. Her mother is suspected of plotting the assassination and now wants to take his senate seat. Electra plans to stop her in her tracks. The play is being directed by Vincent Mraz and Sifiso Mabena and is being performed by incarcerated individuals at BHCF. Dance, RTA teaching artist Belle Ritter has choreographed a company of women at BHCF to perform two dance pieces: Dance Around the World, showcasing dances from various countries and ethnicities as well as Dancing Through the Decades, showcasing dances from the 1920’s through the beginning of the 2000’s. These dances are sure to get everyone up on their feet and dancing with the performers. The performance will be accompanied by a Visual Art Exhibit by the incarcerated individuals in RTA’s visual arts program at BHCF led by Angela Tornello.

Founded at Sing Sing in 1996, RTA helps people in prison develop critical life skills through the arts, modeling an approach to the justice system based on human dignity rather than punishment. With a roster of over 30 professional teaching artists, RTA operates in six maximum and medium-security men’s and women’s New York State correctional facilities within a 150-mile radius of New York City, including Bedford Hills, Fishkill, Green Haven, Sing Sing, Taconic and Woodbourne. RTA teaches theater, music, dance, creative writing and visual arts to over 225 incarcerated men and women at any one time, with plans to expand its programs within New York State and beyond. Learn more at www.rta-arts.org.