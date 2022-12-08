Harckham, Levenberg to Hold Food Drive in Ossining on Dec 17

New York State Senator Pete Harckham and Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg will be holding a special holiday food drive from 12 p.m. (noon) to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 in the parking lot of Ossining High School, 29 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY.

Along with members of his team and a group of volunteers, Harckham will be collecting food for the Ossining Food Pantry, which helps to feed some of the neediest members of the Ossining community, including many seniors.

“Too many of our friends and neighbors are still troubled by economic uncertainty and food insecurity,” said Harckham. “We have seen a great amount of generosity so far, and hope that those who can will stop by with some food or bag of groceries and make a difference—right here in Westchester County.”

In the thirteen prior food drives since March 2020—one each in Sleepy Hollow, Mohegan Lake, Bedford, Brewster, Pleasantville, Carmel, Croton-on-Hudson, Somers, Yorktown Heights and two drives in Mount Kisco and Peekskill—Harckham and volunteers have collected about 44,000 pounds of food items and over $12,000 in cash donations so far.

Please note: This will be a “Drive-Thru, Drop Off” event. No food will be distributed; it will only be collected. Volunteers will collect the food from the car. There is no need to get out of the vehicle.

If you are interested in donating shelf-stable food, the items most needed include both non-perishable food and household goods, such as:

cold cereal (low sugar) and oatmeal

shelf stable or evaporated milk

oil (olive or vegetable)

peanut butter and jelly

pasta and pasta sauce

instant coffee and tea

canned tuna

Only unopened, non-damaged and unexpired items will be accepted.