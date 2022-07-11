Harckham Kicks Off Re-Election Campaign with Rally in Ossining

Pete Harckham, running for re-lection to the New York State Senate, kicked off his campaign on Saturday, July 9 with a rally in Ossining’s Market Square that drew over 100 supporters, including many local officials, union leaders and advocates. Among those joining Harckham to address the crowd were Ossining Mayor Rika Levin, Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray, State Senator Shelley Mayer and Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins.

Harckham represents the 40th Senate District, which includes northern Westchester, as well as parts of Putnam and Dutchess counties. (The newly drawn 40th SD will include Northern Westchester, four towns in Putnam and the town of Stony Point in Rockland County.) Harckham was elected to the New York State Senate in 2018, and re-elected in 2020. Currently, he chairs the Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, and is a member of the Committee on Environmental Conservation as well as the Committee on Energy & Telecommunications.