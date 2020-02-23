Eudson Tyson Francois is Running to be the First Black, Haitian American State Senator in District 38

Spring Valley Trustee Eudson Tyson Francois formally announced that he is running for the New York State Senate 38th District seat, being vacated by Senator David Carlucci.

“We need a leader who can transition easily and who can represent all our diverse communities in the State Senate,” said Spring Valley Trustee Eudson Tyson Francois. “For more than 2 years, I have represented Spring Valley voters on the village board, and under my leadership we improved services for residents, advocated against changes to Temporary Protected Status (TPS), held free legal clinics to help TPS recipients, and advocated, front and center for the East Ramapo Central School District. As State Senator, I will continue to be a dedicated public servant and deliver results for Rockland and Westchester Counties.”

New York State Senate 38th District includes the Town of Ossining and the villages of Briarcliff Manor and Ossining.

Francois is starting his 3rd year on the Spring Valley Board of Trustees. He was first elected in 2017. Born in Haiti, Francois came to the U.S. in 1984, and became a U.S. citizen. His story is similar to many in Spring Valley, which is home to a large Haitian community. Francois could be the first Haitian American State Senator in Rockland County’s history.

“Being able to make history and show Haitian children in our community that someone who looks like them can become a Senator is not lost on me. It means a lot.”

Francois said he is fighting for more affordable housing, tenants’ rights, services for the homeless, affordable health care, senior citizen’s rights, lowering taxes, increasing school funding, and ensuring equal pay for all genders.

In addition, to his work on the village board, Francois is a Teacher Policy Board Member in the East Ramapo Central School District, a position he has held since 2015 and has been a volunteer mentor since 1994. He’s an active member of the Spring Valley Branch NAACP and the Rockland Negro Scholarship Fund.

Prior to elected office, Francois worked for Affinity Health Palm for more than 11 years in marketing, small business relations, and community relations. Francois graduated from Spring Valley High School and went on to graduate from Buffalo State, University of New York.

Francois is the proud father of a 16-year-old son, and in his spare time, serves as a volunteer varsity track coach at Spring Valley High School. He has been a member of New Life Pentecostal Church for over 20 years as a Former Youth Director.