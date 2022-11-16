Bethany Arts Community to Host 4th Annual Fundraiser

Bethany Arts Community (BAC) is thrilled to announce Bethany Takes Flight: 4th Annual Fundraiser on December 2nd, 2022 at 7pm. The evening will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music, art, and a silent auction. Featuring a special musical performance by Osei Essed and The Woes.

Osei Essed is a multi-platform artist, performing and writing for screen and stage. His recent film composition credits include: K.D Davidsons Fragments of Paradise (2022 winner Venice Film Festival Best Documentary on Cinema), Edward Buckles Katrina Babies (2022 HBO Films/ winner Best new Documentary Director Tribeca Film Festival), High on the Hog (Netflix/2022 Peabody Award), Amend: The Fight for America (Netflix) and Ekwa Masangi’s acclaimed dramatic film Farewell Amor. Essed also performs with the Brooklyn-based bands: The Woes and Big Hands Rhythm and Blues Band.

Osei is an Ossining resident and started his musical journey playing bass in punk, noise and metal bands across the county in New Rochelle.

Bethany is a space and environment where all forms of art can be learned and expressed. Nurturing the creative process, Bethany welcomes artists, from young to old, and all levels of skill, to explore and create art that the community can engage with. Bethany fosters sharing, connection, and collaboration, in an inclusive culture where people experience the power of art to improve lives and deepen their perceptions and perspectives of the world.

Bethany is committed to building community through the arts by providing affordable, accessible, and equitable arts programming. Programming at Bethany includes but is not limited to multidisciplinary artist residencies, space use for artists and community organizations, afterschool and camp programming for youth, classes and workshops for all ages, theater and dance performances, and art exhibitions across many mediums and genres. “Bethany’s annual fundraiser is an opportunity for the community to come together, to celebrate the work Bethany is doing, and to support the continuation and growth of the work moving forward into 2023,” Bonnie Bradley, Executive Director.

Tickets are limited and available for purchase on the BAC website. Silent Auction items will be available for bidding at the live event, and are available for preview online at BAC’s auction and event site.