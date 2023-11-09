Bethany Arts Community’s 5th Annual Fundraiser Set for Nov 17

Bethany Arts Community (BAC) is thrilled to announce our 5thAnnual Fundraiser: Bethany Magic on November 17, 2023 at 7pm. The evening will include cocktails, hors‘doeuvres, magic, art and silent auction. Featuring mentalist, Ken Salaz.

Bethany Arts Community is a space and environment where all forms of art can be learned and expressed, where hope and acceptance are the norms. Nurturing the creative process, Bethany welcomes artists of all ages, experiences, and backgrounds to explore and create art that the community can engage with. We foster sharing, connection, and collaboration, in an inclusive culture where people can experience the power of art to improve lives and expand their perceptions and perspectives of the world.

Building community through the arts is essential to the work we do. We are stronger when we work together with partners, including schools, grassroots organizations, and local businesses. We use the arts to gather, begin conversations, respond to the world around us, and learn from our community.

Programming at Bethany includes after-school and in-school multidisciplinary art classes for youth, summer camps, art classes for adults and seniors, year-round artist residencies, public performances, festivals, monthly exhibitions, artist studio rentals, and community engagement programs built in collaboration with community partners and resident artists.

“This past year, Bethany took flight. We expanded our programming, our community of audiences, students and artists, our reach in the community, and our partnerships. Through this growth, the Bethany magic has always stayed constant. We hope you’ll join us this year at our annual gala to experience and be a part of the continuous magic,” Bonnie Bradley, BAC Executive Director.

As a non-profit 501(c)3 we rely on the support of our community. The generosity of our donors helps us help support artists in creating new work and in developing workshops, programs and events that engage and respond to our local community and beyond.

Tickets are limited and available for purchase on the BAC website. Silent Auction items will be available for bidding at the live event