Bethany Arts Community Awarded $50,000 by the New York State Council on the Arts

Bethany Arts Community (BAC) announced a grant award totaling $50,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the organization’s Classroom Renovation Project, which will help BAC transform their classrooms into more usable, accessible, and creatively generative spaces. This grant is part of a record capital project funding announcement by NYSCA, which totals over $42 million to 144 capital projects across New York State.

“Strengthening our creative sector increases tourism, boosts our economy, and enhances the rich heritage and cultural life of New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “These record grants will support a wide range of diverse and innovative projects at our arts and cultural organizations across the state, helping ensure all who visit will continue to have wonderful experiences for years to come.”

NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature for this fifth year of significant capital funding. This investment affirms the pivotal role the arts and culture play in our state’s economic prosperity. A round of applause to Bethany Arts Community – your transformative project will ensure that our vibrant arts and cultural anchors continue to grow and thrive.”

NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls said, “These capital project grants are an investment from the people of New York to the people of New York and will have positive impact on our communities for many years to come. On behalf of the Council and staff, I congratulate Bethany Arts Community and look forward to seeing all that will flourish from this project.”