A Pride of Events

2nd Annual Family Pride in the Park Saturday, June 25, 1-5 pm Pugsley Park (1036 Main Street), Peekskill Free Admission peekskillpride.org/events/2nd-annual-peekskill-pride-in-the-park

Westchester Pride Sunday, Jun 5, 11:30am –5 pm Court Street (between Main St and Martine Ave), White Plains Free Admission loftgaycenter.org/westchester_pride_2022

Westchester Pride After Party Sunday, June 5, 6-8:30pm Sonesta White Plains (66 Hale Ave) $10 suggested donation

Pride Flag Raising Friday, June 3 at 4: pm Market Square in Ossining Free admission villageofossining.org