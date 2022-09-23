Irvington Theater Continues Fall Family Tradition with Under-the-Stars Screening of Coco

The Irvington Theater invites audiences to the Main Street School Lawn on Friday, October 14 for an outdoor screening of Disney/Pixar’s 2017 hit, Coco.

Presented as part of IT’s ongoing Sunset Cinema series, Coco follows the story of 12-year-old Miguel who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, despite his family’s baffling, generations-old ban on music. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Gates open at 5:30pm for music and seasonal activities for the kids (to be announced via Irvington Theater’s social media and website in the coming weeks). The film, which The Hollywood Reporter calls a “a richly woven tapestry of comprehensively researched storytelling, fully dimensional characters… and vivid, beautifully textured visuals,” will begin at sunset.

“With our theater building being closed for renovations, I’m so happy we have created new traditions such as our fall family film,” says Theater Manager Greg Allen. “It’s important for families in our village to have a place to gather, and if Irvington Theater can assist in being one of those places with our outdoor film, we may have to continue this tradition once our doors are open again.”

All tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance at www.irvingtontheater.com/coco or in person at the event (cash only). Bring a blanket or chairs for the whole family, and feel free to pack a picnic for the screening (no alcohol on school grounds). Please note that this is a carry-in, carry-out event, and no public restrooms will be available.