Irvington Resident Named to Senior Hall of Fame 

Dr. Sanat, a pediatrician and a longtime Irvington resident, will be inducted into the Westchester County Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in December.

“The Senior Hall of Fame is a special tradition honoring seniors who give their time and energy to improve the quality of life in our community,” says Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

“It’s an important tradition because the senior community has helped Westchester to become known for its quality of life,” says Mae Carpenter, commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services.

Dr. Dagli has practiced medicine in Westchester for 47 years. Born in India, Dr. Dagli moved to the U.S. in 1971, after receiving his medical degree at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College in Mumbai. On completing his residency in New York, he acquired his practice in Yonkers in 1975. With his wife Madhu – also a doctor, specializing in Family Medicine – he has treated patients there ever since. He is director of Pediatrics and a member of the Medical Board at St. John’s Hospital in Yonkers.

He loves his work: “The real reason I practice after 47 years is the conversations with patients,” he said. And he still picks up new babies in his practice and weighs them himself. The reason: “I feel good.”

Dr Dagli has long been active in the community. As a member of the Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester, he created and funded a scholarship program for students with the highest SAT and PSAT scores. He also provides free SAT and PSAT classes for high school students. He brings local students into his office to learn how the practice of medicine works. He was nominated for the Hall of Fame by the Indian American Cultural Association of Westchester.

Dr. Dagli loves his life in the River Towns: “Forty years ago I and Madhu chose the Village of Irvington – a jewel of the River Towns – to raise our family. It does take a village to raise a family. Our children Mandeep and Manesh are now both doctors. If we had to do it all over again, we would choose Irvington again.”

While the usual in-person celebration of new inductees into the Senior Citizens Hall of Fame will not be possible this year, county officials will showcase the inductees during a multi-platform virtual event on Dec. 3 from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. The event will be available for viewing at

Westchesterpartnership.org.